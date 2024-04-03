Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
Maharashtra: Murder accused arrested 29 years after crime in Palghar

A man, accused of murder, who was on the run for 29 years after allegedly murdering his colleague in Maharashtra's Palghar has been arrested

Taapsee Pannu's wedding video with Mathias Boe leaked

03 April,2024 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Viral photo shows actor sitting on a cycle rickshaw

Most fans are familiar with Scarlett Johansson because of her work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

03 April,2024 04:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

It is worth noting that Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medalist in boxing was earlier a part of the Congress party.

03 April,2024 03:13 PM IST | Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
5 wellness tips to incorporate into wedding preparations this season

Amidst the hustle and bustle of preparing for the grand affair, there is one thing we should continue to focus on —cultivating a healthy lifestyle. It’s the secret to feeling your best and being able to relish every moment of the wedding festivities

02 April,2024 11:22 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
No shoulder to cry on

No shoulder to cry on

Mumbai got off to the worst possible start in the ongoing edition, losing their lung-opener to Titans and also going down in their second and third to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively

03 April,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

