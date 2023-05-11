Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
In Focus

Decision to resign proves to be Uddhav Thackeray's big mistake

When Thackeray announced his resignation through Facebook Live in the last week of June while the Shinde group was camping outside Maharashtra, Chavan had said that he should faced the floor test instead

BTS: Min Yoongi aka Suga jokes Grammys are a 'local thing' in US interview

11 May,2023 06:27 PM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy!

Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been blessed with a baby boy! Gauahar took to her Instagram feed as she shared a written note to break the good news with her fans. Here is what she wrote

11 May,2023 08:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BJP's power-hungry attitude has killed democracy in the country: Maha Congress

Nana Patole demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar should resign on moral grounds

11 May,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Mother’s Day 2023: We finally asked mothers why they love watching daily soaps

Television serials are a significant part of our culture. Despite the rise in OTT, daily soaps will continue to rule the hearts of our mothers. Why? We spoke to some mothers to find out the answer

11 May,2023 02:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
'MS Dhoni from 2040' spotted in stands during CSK vs PBKS, fans in utter shock

The talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his hitting prowess, hammering two big sixes to boost Chennai Super Kings' score to 167 for 8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday

10 May,2023 10:09 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

