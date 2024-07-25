-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
According to the civic body, the blaze started in the 22-storey Kanakia Samarpan Tower, close to Magathane metro rail station, at 12:37 pm
Deepika Padukone is gearing up for a new phase in her life. She has decided to not resume work soon and has also turned down 'The White Lotus 3'25 July,2024 06:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IMD, in its Pune weather update, forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024. The alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places for next three-four hours.25 July,2024 01:51 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated and transformed different aspects of education, diversifying possibilities in the field and raising ethical concerns. Educators and experts discuss its scope and reveal the challenges25 July,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
The athletes said they hoped their presence would serve as a symbol amid the Israel-Hamas war that has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives25 July,2024 05:45 PM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT