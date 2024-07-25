Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Borivali high-rise building; 1 dead, 3 injured

According to the civic body, the blaze started in the 22-storey Kanakia Samarpan Tower, close to Magathane metro rail station, at 12:37 pm

'Russia's most beautiful biker' Tatyana Ozolina passes away in motorbike crash

'Russia's most beautiful biker' Tatyana Ozolina passes away in motorbike crash

25 July,2024 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Deepika Padukone turns down 'The White Lotus 3', to focus on motherhood

Deepika Padukone turns down 'The White Lotus 3', to focus on motherhood

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for a new phase in her life. She has decided to not resume work soon and has also turned down 'The White Lotus 3'

25 July,2024 06:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Pune rain live updates: All schools to remain shut; 3 die of electrocution

Pune rain live updates: All schools to remain shut; 3 die of electrocution

IMD, in its Pune weather update, forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024. The alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places for next three-four hours. 

25 July,2024 01:51 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Learning through the eyes of AI: How AI is transforming the education ecosystem

Mid-Day Premium Learning through the eyes of AI: How AI is transforming the education ecosystem

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated and transformed different aspects of education, diversifying possibilities in the field and raising ethical concerns. Educators and experts discuss its scope and reveal the challenges

25 July,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: Joyous reception for Palestinian athletes at airport; Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Joyous reception for Palestinian athletes at airport; Watch

The athletes said they hoped their presence would serve as a symbol amid the Israel-Hamas war that has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives

25 July,2024 05:45 PM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK