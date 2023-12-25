Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas

In Focus

Ajit Pawar says mother’s name to be included in child's identity in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a big step ahead of the forthcoming elections by including the mother's name with father's in a child's name

Christmas 2023: Here's how your favourite Bollywood couples are celebrating

Christmas 2023: Here's how your favourite Bollywood couples are celebrating

25 December,2023 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses calm on Mannara Chopra, breaks BB property

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses calm on Mannara Chopra, breaks BB property

Bigg Boss 17: In the upcoming episode, Munawar loses his calm over Mannara after she taunts Ayesha calling her the comedian's 'outsider friend'

25 December,2023 01:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde tests positive for coronavirus

Munde's office also confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The variant details were not revealed

25 December,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Live Christmas trees affect indoor air chemistry, here's how

Live Christmas trees affect indoor air chemistry, here's how

Live Christmas trees release chemicals called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that create a fresh smell found in air fresheners, candles and some personal care products

25 December,2023 01:24 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Wrestlers vs WFI: Silence is ‘not’ golden

Mid-Day Premium Wrestlers vs WFI: Silence is ‘not’ golden

Nearly six years after ‘#MeToo’ gained ground as a viral hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) with survivors recounting their stories of sexual abuse, the cultural impact is still being felt in the national capital

25 December,2023 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK