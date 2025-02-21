Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Mumbai police nab two from Buldhana for bomb threat emails against Deputy CM

Mumbai Police arrested two individuals from Buldhana for sending emails threatening to bomb Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s car. A technical investigation led to their capture, and they are being brought to Mumbai for further interrogation.

Sourav Ganguly gives update on his biopic, names Rajkummar Rao to play him

Sourav Ganguly gives update on his biopic, names Rajkummar Rao to play him

21 February,2025 11:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 3 crore for her role in Daaku Maharaaj: Report

Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 3 crore for her role in Daaku Maharaaj: Report

Urvashi Rautela had a cameo performance in the film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. However, due to her interviews, the actress seemingly became the biggest voice of the film

21 February,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Drones, squads, and security: Maharashtra’s SSC exams get stricter

Drones, squads, and security: Maharashtra’s SSC exams get stricter

Mumbai board chief on cheating control, last-minute entries, and keeping students stress-free. In the Mumbai division, which includes six district zones—Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs 1, and Mumbai Suburbs 2—a total of 3,58,854 students have registered, comprising 1,87,362 boys, 1,71,490 girls, and 2 transgender students

21 February,2025 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Classical dance marathon at Khajuraho Dance Festival creates Guinness Record

Classical dance marathon at Khajuraho Dance Festival creates Guinness Record

The dance marathon began at 2.34 PM on Wednesday and ended at 2.43 PM on Thursday, continuing non-stop for 24 hours, 9 minutes and 26 seconds

21 February,2025 11:20 AM IST | Khajuraho | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Sourav Ganguly narrowly escapes injury in car accident

Sourav Ganguly narrowly escapes injury in car accident

The incident occurred when Ganguly’s driver was forced to apply sudden brakes to avoid a collision with a lorry that attempted to overtake the convoy near Dantanpur

21 February,2025 11:39 AM IST | Burdwan (West Bengal) | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK