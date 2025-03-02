Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Mumbai: It’s a golden reunion for NBWS SSC batch of 1975 in Ghatkopar

Ex-students gather from around the world at Ghatkopar school

Watch! Kiara serves in stylish maternity outfit as she jets off with Sidharth

Watch! Kiara serves in stylish maternity outfit as she jets off with Sidharth

02 March,2025 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
R Madhavan recalls how his reply to a young female fan’s DM was misconstrued

R Madhavan recalls how his reply to a young female fan’s DM was misconstrued

Actor Ram Madhavan recently shared an anecdote during an event where his reply to a female fan’s DM was misconstrued making people believe he talks to young girls

02 March,2025 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
WR's 13-hr block for bridge re-girdering between Grant Road and Mumbai Central

WR's 13-hr block for bridge re-girdering between Grant Road and Mumbai Central

Western Railway officials and linemen carried out a 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations in Mumbai on the midnight of March 1, 2025. (Pics/Satej Shinde)

02 March,2025 10:03 AM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Your guide to music festivals and concerts in Mumbai in March 2025

IN PHOTOS: Your guide to music festivals and concerts in Mumbai in March 2025

This is an exciting month for music lovers in Mumbai as artistes from India and beyond are all set to mesmerise fans in the city. From the much-anticipated Lollapalooza music festival, to Indian superstar Arijit Singh’s performance, here are some music events you can explore.

02 March,2025 01:55 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India look to fix sour Kiwi taste

India look to fix sour Kiwi taste

After week-long break, India will be keen to improve their 5-9 win-loss record against New Zealand at ICC tournaments in today’s clash which will decide who tops the group ahead of the semi-finals

02 March,2025 07:28 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK