Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects across sectors, worth over Rs 33,700 crore.
When Guddu Dhanoa was asked about Diljit Dosanjh, he dodged the question and even said that people change after becoming famous30 March,2025 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Disha Salian’s father has called for a re-investigation into her death, deepening the mystery around the celeb manager. Sunday mid-day brings you an explainer30 March,2025 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Put up your gudi? Don’t stop there, join in the fun with Shobha Yatras across the city featuring colourful rangoli, rousing dhol tasha and a saree bike rally30 March,2025 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Junisha Dama
Hyderabad’s template is now being emulated by all the other teams who have seen how a flying start can take the game away from the opposition30 March,2025 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Sunil Gavaskar
