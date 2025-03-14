Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
Mulund station master arrested while accepting Rs 9000 bribe in CBI sting

The CBI has arrested the station master of Mulund Railway Station for accepting the bribe from a parking contractor. The accused allegedly demanded monthly payments to allow smooth operations

"Milte hai Eid par": Salman Khan wishes fans 'Happy Holi' with new poster

14 March,2025 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Kim and Khloe Kardashian have shared their experience of visiting India for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year. They also revealed that they did not know who the Ambanis were

14 March,2025 07:57 AM IST | Washington | mid-day online correspondent
Business News
The holiday marks the arrival of spring and has resulted in a pause in trading activities on the domestic stock exchanges. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the closure of all market segments, including derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), equity, and currency trading

14 March,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Forget the same old sweets and snacks – these restaurants are taking festive flavours to a whole new level with a variety of dining experiences

13 March,2025 10:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Axar has shaped up to be one of India's most reliable and come-in-clutch players during their winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaigns

14 March,2025 08:24 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


