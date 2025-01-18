-
The police have formed multiple teams to trace and nab the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, police said
Popular rock band Coldplay is in Mumbai for its concert this weekend. Chris Martin, lead singer of the band has been spotted by fans as he went out and about in the city with actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Check out his pictures18 January,2025 01:23 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
A passenger arriving from Nairobi was arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling 2,662 grams of cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore. The drugs were concealed inside a handbag, and the seizure was made under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing18 January,2025 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
As Coldplay take to the stage this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, many of you will also be looking to some good food around and after the concert. With a guide from a local and some food offers, here's a quick guide to get you started18 January,2025 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Mumbai cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Diana Edulji, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will make their presence for the grand event at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the performances by Ajay-Atul and Avadhoot Gupte, followed by a breathtaking laser show18 January,2025 02:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
