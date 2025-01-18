Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
Accused in Saif Ali Khan case changed his clothes near Juhu to dodge arrest

The police have formed multiple teams to trace and nab the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, police said

When Manish Malhotra yelled at Urmila Matondkar for saying she wore cheap sarees

18 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Here's what Chris Martin is up to ahead of Coldplay's Mumbai concert

Popular rock band Coldplay is in Mumbai for its concert this weekend. Chris Martin, lead singer of the band has been spotted by fans as he went out and about in the city with actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Check out his pictures

18 January,2025 01:23 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Passenger intercepted at Mumbai airport; cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore seized

A passenger arriving from Nairobi was arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling 2,662 grams of cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore. The drugs were concealed inside a handbag, and the seizure was made under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing

18 January,2025 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Coldplay Mumbai concert: Your guide to local food and offers around Navi Mumbai

As Coldplay take to the stage this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, many of you will also be looking to some good food around and after the concert. With a guide from a local and some food offers, here's a quick guide to get you started

18 January,2025 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis congratulates MCA on Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary

Mumbai cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Diana Edulji, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will make their presence for the grand event at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the performances by Ajay-Atul and Avadhoot Gupte, followed by a breathtaking laser show

18 January,2025 02:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

