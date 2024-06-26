-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Jayant Patil also said that no MVA ally should (unilaterally) declare the number of seats it is contesting as winnability will be the only criteria in the upcoming polls
Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of the Kalki 2898 AD poster on his Instagram story, with the text: "All the best brother!"26 June,2024 09:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs annually and create around 4,000 jobs, Devendra Fadnavis said26 June,2024 05:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
At a time when Mumbai boasts of restaurants in every far-reaching area that goes beyond South Mumbai, diners are spoilt for choice. However, heritage restaurants that have stood the test of time are doing more to slowly open doors wide open for every kind of diner. With major or subtle tweaks to not only their menus but also interior design26 June,2024 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Rashid's big international break came when former Pakistan skippers Rashid Latif, Inzamam-ul-Haq and fast bowler Kabir Khan coached Afghanistan in the team's early years26 June,2024 07:45 PM IST | Karachi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT