Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription

In Focus

Mumbai Police nab youth for stalking, harassing student; defaming her online

The accused took to social media and posted photos and videos from the time they were close in a bid to malign her image after which the student filed a plaint against him.

BookMyShow files complaint against scalpers selling Coldplay tickets

BookMyShow files complaint against scalpers selling Coldplay tickets

24 September,2024 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan's first look from War 2

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan's first look from War 2

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan are currently in Italy shooting for their film 'War 2'. They are filming a romantic song in the coastal country

24 September,2024 01:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut raise questions over Badlapur encounter

Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut raise questions over Badlapur encounter

Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case that happened in a Badlapur school, was shot dead by the cops on Mumbra bypass on September 23.

24 September,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Oktoberfest at home: Exciting cocktail recipes for your beer garden

Mid-Day Premium Oktoberfest at home: Exciting cocktail recipes for your beer garden

It might not be October yet, but the largest beer festival in the world, Oktoberfest commenced in Munich on September 21. From the classic Michelada, to a citrusy beer spritz, mixologists share inventive cocktails to help celebrate your love of beer at home

24 September,2024 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"I want to call him 'Relaxed Rancho'...": Ashwin praises Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir's stint as a head coach began after Rahul Dravid's tenure which ended after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Dravid chose not to reapply for the head coach position, and the BCCI announced Gambhir as his successor in June

24 September,2024 01:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK