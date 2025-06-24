Breaking News
Israel Iran War: Defence Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city; orange alert for Thane and Palghar
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
Air India resumes services to Middle East, Europe after airspace curbs ease

The flight disruptions followed a major escalation on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest US military installation in the region

It's official! Family Man 3 announced with an exciting new poster: Check out

24 June,2025 05:52 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Sonakshi Sinha backs Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, says it is achievable

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to extend her support to Deepika Padukone demanding an eight-hour shift on movie set. But she also said every project has a different requirement

24 June,2025 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Attack on US military base in Qatar 'act of self-defence': Iran

Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards American military base in Qatar's Al-Udeid on Monday following the US attack on the Iranian nuclear sites amid ongoing was with Israel

24 June,2025 03:59 PM IST | Tehran | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Beyoncé sparkles at Paris concert in crystal-studded outfit by Manish Malhotra

Beyoncé’s Paris concert caught Indian fans’ attention as the singer looked stunning in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra

24 June,2025 06:07 PM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Andy Murray joins talks to design his statue for Wimbledon anniversary

The announcement was made on Tuesday by All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans, who confirmed that discussions with Murray and his team are already underway

24 June,2025 06:30 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

