Mumbai records 322 Covid-19 cases, two deaths31 July,2022 06:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,24,813, while the death toll increased to 19,651, as per BMC bulletin
Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kapil Verma and features Aditya as a para commando on a mission31 July,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
he Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be implemented between August 13 and 15, during which the states have been asked to organise Swarajya Mahotsav. Hoisting the national flag is a part of the Union government's directives to celebrate 75 years of independence31 July,2022 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The end of July hasn’t been eventful weather-wise in the city. Nevertheless, there’s never a dearth of stories and trends. Here’s a round-up of our top features to keep you occupied on the last Sunday of the month31 July,2022 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. \31 July,2022 06:55 PM IST | Birmingham | PTI