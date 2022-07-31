×
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence

Mumbai records 322 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,24,813, while the death toll increased to 19,651, as per BMC bulletin

ED may arrest Sanjay Raut: Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena workers

Music legend Mohammed Rafi: Interesting facts about his life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Raksha Kavach Om' to stream on ZEE5 from August 11

Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kapil Verma and features Aditya as a para commando on a mission

31 July,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Maha govt asks cooperation dept to ensure housing societies hoist tricolour
he Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be implemented between August 13 and 15, during which the states have been asked to organise Swarajya Mahotsav. Hoisting the national flag is a part of the Union government's directives to celebrate 75 years of independence

31 July,2022 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Food, music and books: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day Online's top features

The end of July hasn’t been eventful weather-wise in the city. Nevertheless, there’s never a dearth of stories and trends. Here’s a round-up of our top features to keep you occupied on the last Sunday of the month

31 July,2022 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
CWG 2022: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. \

31 July,2022 06:55 PM IST | Birmingham | PTI

