Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
India's got latent row: SC grants interim protection to Ranveer Allahabadia

The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him. The Court also expressed displeasure over his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent and imposed restrictions on his travel

Dabba Cartel trailer: Shabana Azmi and gang cook a dangerous recipe in this show

18 February,2025 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nagpur man arrives on horseback inside theatre for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

The video of a Nagpur man on horseback at Chhaava screening has left netizens baffled with some saying how even food is not allowed inside a cinema hall, but a horse is!

18 February,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Sanjay Raut questions government over stampede incidents, alleges cover-up

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the government of suppressing facts about the recent stampede incidents at New Delhi Railway Station and during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, raising concerns over missing persons and crowd management failures.

18 February,2025 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Cities at highest risk as climate change increases heatwave mortality: Study

Heatwaves are known to raise several health and economic risks, including increased human mortality, drought and water quality, wildfire and smoke, power shortages, and agricultural losses

18 February,2025 02:25 PM IST | Sydney | IANS
Sports News
Blow to Indian camp after bowling coach returns home day before Champions Trophy

The Indian bowling attack for the ICC tournament comprises specialist pacers and one fast-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya

18 February,2025 01:50 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

