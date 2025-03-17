Breaking News
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; cops launch manhunt to nab driver
Domestic help raped by employer in Goregaon, accused on the run
Pune: 60 injured in bee attack at Shivneri Fort
Country's infra should be developed on par with international standards: Gadkari
Changes in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' expected: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry, made this statement during his reply to the budget discussion in the state legislative assembly on Monday

17 March,2025 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Jungkook attended aespa's second encore concert, LIVE TOUR 'SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE' at KSPO DOME along with his manager. Pictures of the same have gone viral

17 March,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
They have written to CM Fadnavis, highlighting how the allegedly botched tendering systems have led to an increase in stray population and dog bite instances in Mumbai and across India

17 March,2025 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
As Ramzan gets underway, many may not have the time to visit Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai, and these recipes may help you enjoy innovative versions of classic dishes

17 March,2025 12:32 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
With the number 18 on his back, this will be the 10th season for Virat Kohli while representing RCB. The veteran will not only aim to register the first-ever IPL title for the franchise but will also look to break several records

17 March,2025 01:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

