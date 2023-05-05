Breaking News
BREAKING: NCP commmittee resolution rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
NCP workers break into celebration after committee's resolution
Pawar resignation

Scores of party workers had gathered outside the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai demanding that Pawar reconsiders his decision

On Jr NTR, Lakshmi's marriage anniversary, here's looking at their love story

05 May,2023 03:43 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to release on Eid 2024

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff locks EID festival for the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' release

05 May,2023 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Nigerian national held with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh

The arrest and seizure of the drugs were made in a search operation at his rented apartment in Shrikripa Residency in Taloja, sector 2 after the police got a tipoff regarding his drug peddling

05 May,2023 04:26 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Sneak peak into Backstreet Boys music concert in Mumbai

The music band, Backstreet Boys visited India for the first time since their last concert in 2010. They were welcomed by a high-octane crowd that cheered while they performed at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex

05 May,2023 05:03 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR keep themselves in hunt as SRH's fortunes dip

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much-needed five-run win on Thursday

05 May,2023 04:30 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent

