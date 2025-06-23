-
Additionally, one incident of a house collapse was reported in the western suburbs, along with five cases of short circuits across the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents
Chiranjeevi heavily praised Dhanush for his beggar role in Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa. He also congratulated him in advance saying that the actor will definitely bag the Best Actor at the National Awards23 June,2025 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured after Russia launched drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Bila Tserkva. A residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district collapsed, trapping several. Ukraine’s air defence intercepted most threats, but damage remains widespread.23 June,2025 01:16 PM IST | Kyiv | AP
Imagine humming to melodies that are inspired by collections at a museum? Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has created special playlists that you can access via a popular music app23 June,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Minal Sancheti
Speaking about Labuschagne's recent form, Head said, "It feels like he's played a lot more than he has for Australia as he has been in the squad for a long time". Australia will now lock horns with the West Indies for a three-match Test series. The first game will kick off on June 25 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados23 June,2025 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
