Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
Mumbai: 13 incidents of tree collapses in 24 hours, no injuries

Additionally, one incident of a house collapse was reported in the western suburbs, along with five cases of short circuits across the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate first anniversary see pics

23 June,2025 01:00 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Chiranjeevi praises Dhanush's beggar act at Kuberaa success event

Chiranjeevi heavily praised Dhanush for his beggar role in Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa. He also congratulated him in advance saying that the actor will definitely bag the Best Actor at the National Awards

23 June,2025 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 9, injures over dozen

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured after Russia launched drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Bila Tserkva. A residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district collapsed, trapping several. Ukraine’s air defence intercepted most threats, but damage remains widespread.

23 June,2025 01:16 PM IST | Kyiv | AP
Mumbai Guide News
Listen to music while you explore artworks at this museum in Mumbai

Imagine humming to melodies that are inspired by collections at a museum? Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has created special playlists that you can access via a popular music app

23 June,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Minal Sancheti
Sports News
Head urges teammates to move on from WTC final loss ahead of West Indies series

Speaking about Labuschagne's recent form, Head said, "It feels like he's played a lot more than he has for Australia as he has been in the squad for a long time". Australia will now lock horns with the West Indies for a three-match Test series. The first game will kick off on June 25 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados

23 June,2025 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

