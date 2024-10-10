Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Ratan Tata's final rites

The traffic advisory said that a significant gathering is expected at the crematorium in Jijamata Nagar of Worli for the final rites of Ratan Tata

Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and other celebs mourn Ratan Tata

10 October,2024 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my....'

In a new viral video that has surfaced from his concert, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned how even though he never got the chance to meet Ratan Tata, he had a lasting impact on his life

10 October,2024 08:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra govt urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata posthumously

Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling age-related ailments. He was 86. 

10 October,2024 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mental Health Day: Faced rejection in romantic relationship? Experts share tips

Every year, World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. With the growing awareness about the subject, rejection in relationships is an important factor that is hard to ignore. Mumbai experts highlight why it is hard for people to handle rejection and why that leads to drastic actions

10 October,2024 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Nitish announces his arrival in style, India takes a lead

At the other end Rinku, who hit five boundaries and three maximums, also showcased his big-hitting prowess, smashing the first six of the match off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the eighth over

10 October,2024 07:16 AM IST | New Delhi | Agencies

