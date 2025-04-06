-
Following a blast inside a mosque in Beed district ahead of Ramzan Eid, Maharashtra Police have arrested two men and invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The explosion, which caused damage to the mosque’s interior, was reportedly carried out using gelatin
With the channel putting out the post, seemingly confirming Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's exit from the show, fans have been pouring their hearts out in the comment section06 April,2025 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Passengers can now book porters online; Vasai Road, Vapi and Valsad first to get the service06 April,2025 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
In a first for Bollywood families, composer Amaal Mallik has publicly cut ties with his parents. And, he’s not the only one prioritising his mental health over the orthodox Indian values of parivaar and parampara06 April,2025 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Debjani Paul
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene admits his decison to take struggling Tilak Varma off during 12-run defeat to LSG was tough, but it was in the team’s interest06 April,2025 07:41 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri
