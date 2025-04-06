Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
Beed mosque blast accused face UAPA charges for gelatin-triggered explosion

Following a blast inside a mosque in Beed district ahead of Ramzan Eid, Maharashtra Police have arrested two men and invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The explosion, which caused damage to the mosque’s interior, was reportedly carried out using gelatin

Watch! Amitabh Bachchan & Salim Khan share warm hug at Manoj Kumar’s funeral

06 April,2025 08:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Internet cries as Sony TV confirms ACP Pradyuman’s death in CID

With the channel putting out the post, seemingly confirming Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's exit from the show, fans have been pouring their hearts out in the comment section

06 April,2025 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Western Railway launches online coolie booking at select stations

Passengers can now book porters online; Vasai Road, Vapi and Valsad first to get the service

06 April,2025 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Sunday Mid-Day News
Does the Indian family need an update?

In a first for Bollywood families, composer Amaal Mallik has publicly cut ties with his parents. And, he’s not the only one prioritising his mental health over the orthodox Indian values of parivaar and parampara

06 April,2025 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Debjani Paul
"I just needed someone fresh to go in": Jayawardene on retiring out Tilak Varma

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene admits his decison to take struggling Tilak Varma off during 12-run defeat to LSG was tough, but it was in the team’s interest

06 April,2025 07:41 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

