In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Dindoshi police recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from rats16 June,2022 05:57 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi Dindoshi police officials scan CCTV footage and find a rat dragging the bag containing gold jewellery and bread that was thrown in the garbage
-
-
-
Dindoshi police officials scan CCTV footage and find a rat dragging the bag containing gold jewellery and bread that was thrown in the garbage
The picture was shared by the music composer and singer on his Instagram account and fans cannot stop going gaga16 June,2022 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rane had approached the Bombay High Court seeking that the May 24 notice be quashed16 June,2022 06:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
The boxer wrote: “Dressing up is my favourite thing to do too. What do u like to dress up in, do share your views”16 June,2022 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent