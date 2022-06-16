×
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Maharashtra: Congress ministers detained during protest against Enforcement Directorate action
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding

Mumbai: Dindoshi police recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from rats

Dindoshi police officials scan CCTV footage and find a rat dragging the bag containing gold jewellery and bread that was thrown in the garbage

SRK and A.R. Rahman get clicked together at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding
The picture was shared by the music composer and singer on his Instagram account and fans cannot stop going gaga

16 June,2022 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Court refuses relief to Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Juhu bungalow case
Rane had approached the Bombay High Court seeking that the May 24 notice be quashed

16 June,2022 06:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Me-time Friday? HR professionals, employees weigh in on the four-day work policy

Me-time Friday? HR professionals, employees weigh in on the four-day work policy

With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process

14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Dressing is no stress for India's Tokyo Olympics star Lovlina Borgohain

The boxer wrote: “Dressing up is my favourite thing to do too. What do u like to dress up in, do share your views”

16 June,2022 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

