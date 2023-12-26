Breaking News
Xmas gift for Thane residents: Park will open soon, says TMC
Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero
Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children
Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!
Mumbai: BMC to relocate air quality units
Merry Christmas

In Focus

Mumbai: Man ties up senior in Bhandup, decamps with gold, cash worth Rs 12,500

Restrained by robber, the 64-year-old woman lay in that condition till her son returned home from work in the afternoon the next day

Year Ender 2023: The biggest Bollywood debuts that made everyone take notice!

Year Ender 2023: The biggest Bollywood debuts that made everyone take notice!

26 December,2023 11:50 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Karan Johar says he can take 'zero credit' for the artist Alia Bhatt has become

Karan Johar says he can take 'zero credit' for the artist Alia Bhatt has become

In an appreciation note posted by Karan Johar today, the filmmaker credited Imtiaz Ali with moulding Alia Bhatt into the artist she is today.

26 December,2023 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Police rescue siblings in dramatic kidnapping arrest

Mumbai: Police rescue siblings in dramatic kidnapping arrest

Police apprehend culprits in Naigaon case, probing staged kidnapping involving siblings

26 December,2023 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
How Mumbai's live bands are on the rise this wedding season

Mid-Day Premium How Mumbai's live bands are on the rise this wedding season

For over more than a decade, DJs have reigned supreme, but recently there has been a shift as many Mumbaikars are opting for live bands. With the wedding season here, mid-day.com spoke to three city bands who have been in the thick of things

26 December,2023 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs SA 1st Test: India reach 91/3 at lunch against SA in first Test

IND vs SA 1st Test: India reach 91/3 at lunch against SA in first Test

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three before Virat Kohli (33 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (31 not out) rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket

26 December,2023 04:15 PM IST | Centurion | PTI

