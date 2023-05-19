- Latest News
The Delhi High Court had allowed Wankhede to seek further relief from the Bombay High Court on May 17
With a new director, Louis Leterrier in the driver's seat, Vin Diesel and company seem to be seeking an adrenaline rush just by virtue of having fast cars and buff action stars vandalizing public property in their efforts to score big19 May,2023 02:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
The alleged chats state that the actor was asking Wankhede not to put his son in Jail. Mid-day got access to the chats made available in the court, but could not verify the authenticity of the chats19 May,2023 04:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Mumbai's Falooda is a traditional remedy to beat soaring mercury levels. With its rich handmade ice-creams loaded with fruits, jelly, chia seeds and scrumptious fruity pulp, Faloodas come in a wide range of delicious options. To cool off the city's scorching heat, we bring to you 5 iconic Faloodas from the corners of Mumbai19 May,2023 05:59 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Quizzed on whether speed or swing is essential for a fast bowler to succeed in T20s, Zaheer felt apart from those two components, holding the nerves under pressure and looking for cues to triumph over the batter is equally key19 May,2023 08:10 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
