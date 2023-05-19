Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
Bombay High Court orders Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI on Saturday
The Delhi High Court had allowed Wankhede to seek further relief from the Bombay High Court on May 17

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passes away

19 May,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'Fast X' movie review: A trippy, ridiculous sequel spinning out of control

With a new director, Louis Leterrier in the driver's seat, Vin Diesel and company seem to be seeking an adrenaline rush just by virtue of having fast cars and buff action stars vandalizing public property in their efforts to score big

19 May,2023 02:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede reveals alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan
The alleged chats state that the actor was asking Wankhede not to put his son in Jail. Mid-day got access to the chats made available in the court, but could not verify the authenticity of the chats

19 May,2023 04:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
IN PHOTOS: Check out these iconic Falooda joints in Mumbai

Mumbai's Falooda is a traditional remedy to beat soaring mercury levels. With its rich handmade ice-creams loaded with fruits, jelly, chia seeds and scrumptious fruity pulp, Faloodas come in a wide range of delicious options. To cool off the city's scorching heat, we bring to you 5 iconic Faloodas from the corners of Mumbai

19 May,2023 05:59 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
IPL 2023: Umran Malik not handled well by SRH, says Zaheer Khan

Quizzed on whether speed or swing is essential for a fast bowler to succeed in T20s, Zaheer felt apart from those two components, holding the nerves under pressure and looking for cues to triumph over the batter is equally key

19 May,2023 08:10 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS

