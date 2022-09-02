In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Malad businessman receives Rs 1,000 fine 3 months after Activa stolen02 September,2022 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan Photos attached as evidence revealed numbers on front and rear plates were different
Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and her daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their marriage for good02 September,2022 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
According to 39-year-old Kavita Patil, she along with a group of friends were working on a miniature theme of Lower Parel railway station, one of the popular destination railway stations of dabbawalas where they unload tiffins to deliver them to their clients02 September,2022 05:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
The study indicates that previous infection in vaccinated people (the so-called hybrid immunity) continues to confer immunity for the variants that are known for their ability to evade the immune response02 September,2022 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The loss of Jadeja will be a big blow for India as his versatility with the bat and his contributions in all three facets of the game make him a world class all-rounder02 September,2022 05:40 PM IST | Dubai | PTI