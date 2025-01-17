Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan was bleeding heavily, rushed him quickly to hospital: Auto driver

The actor was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw after he was in injured after being attacked inside his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday

From Gulshan Kumar, Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 10 celebs who were attacked

17 January,2025 04:32 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Shocked! Shahid Kapoor reacts to attack on Saif Ali Khan at Deva trailer launch

Actor Shahid Kapoor has reacted to the incident of his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan being stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence on Thursday night

17 January,2025 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Western Railway announces additional trains for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

Western Railway has introduced special early-morning train services to support participants traveling to the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, ensuring smooth transportation for marathon day.

17 January,2025 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Celebrate Republic Day with these delicious food menus in India

As India gets ready to celebrate its Republic Day, restaurants not only in Mumbai but around the country are hosting unique special menus for people to indulge in

17 January,2025 01:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Pakistan-heritage Saqib Mahmood gets visa for India tour after prolonged delay

Two other members of the T20I squad of similar background -- Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed -- had however received their visas earlier

17 January,2025 04:52 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

