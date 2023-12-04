-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
BMC says work to be done by Sunday midnight, water restored on Monday; residents rely on tanker water
Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala released a statement explaining the reason behind the delaye in the release of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer04 December,2023 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM candidate Lalthansanga after the first round of counting. Zoramthanga got 3,074 votes, while Lalthansanga secured 3,714 votes04 December,2023 09:56 AM IST | Aizawl | PTI
Do you fancy a cookie with your coffee or to simply snack on? Then you are not alone. On International Cookie Day 2023, Indian chefs tell us how to elevate the classic cookie into something totally new with easy recipes04 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Suryakumar Yadav-led India refuse to drop their guard in final T20I against Australia, extend three-win lead in thriller at Bangalore04 December,2023 07:50 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT