Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry

BMC says work to be done by Sunday midnight, water restored on Monday; residents rely on tanker water

Remembering Shashi Kapoor: From child actor to India's first global superstar

04 December,2023 07:28 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' postponed to 2025

Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala released a statement explaining the reason behind the delaye in the release of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer

04 December,2023 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mizoram elections: ZPM ahead of MNF in early trends

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM candidate Lalthansanga after the first round of counting. Zoramthanga got 3,074 votes, while Lalthansanga secured 3,714 votes

04 December,2023 09:56 AM IST | Aizawl | PTI
Bajra cookie to Nutella stuffed cookie: Move over classic chocolate chip cookies

Mid-Day Premium Bajra cookie to Nutella stuffed cookie: Move over classic chocolate chip cookies

Do you fancy a cookie with your coffee or to simply snack on? Then you are not alone. On International Cookie Day 2023, Indian chefs tell us how to elevate the classic cookie into something totally new with easy recipes

04 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Men in Blue seals the series by 4-1 against Aussies

Suryakumar Yadav-led India refuse to drop their guard in final T20I against Australia, extend three-win lead in thriller at Bangalore

04 December,2023 07:50 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

