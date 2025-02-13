Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentines Day

In Focus

India’s Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber issues second summons to Samay Raina

Yesterday, Samay Raina’s lawyer informed the Cyber Cell that he is currently in the United States and will return on March 17

Samay Raina controversy: Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni support comedian

Samay Raina controversy: Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni support comedian

13 February,2025 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 trailer to be available from Eid 2025

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 trailer to be available from Eid 2025

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 trailer will be attached along with Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar. Housefull 5 will be released in theatres in June

13 February,2025 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Man carrying grey langur meat caught from inside Tungareshwar sanctuary

Man carrying grey langur meat caught from inside Tungareshwar sanctuary

Forest officials arrest accused during night patrol; two others flee; according to forest department officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Chaitya Mokashi, a resident of the Chinchoti area near Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

13 February,2025 08:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar passes away in Mumbai

Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar passes away in Mumbai

Born in Goa, Karekar was known for his renditions like 'Bolava Vithal Pahava Vithal' and 'Vakratund Mahakay'

13 February,2025 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Sports News
Spin in the tale!

Spin in the tale!

With pacer Bumrah out, tweakers take centre stage as Rohit Sharma & Co reshuffle squad; Men in Blue banking on all-rounders to deliver in Dubai

13 February,2025 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK