Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,100 new cases, four deaths
BEST asks advertising agency to ensure reflective tapes on its buses are visible
With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals
NCP accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar's next political move
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village

The civet had found refuge on a raised edge of the well after repeated futile attempts to exit the well in order to prevent drowning. The team moved swiftly and dropped a trap cage attached to a rope down the well. The civet was safely removed once it leaped into the cage after discovering a dry area

Salman Khan's Eid releases, Adipurush world premiere at Tribeca film festival

Salman Khan's Eid releases, Adipurush world premiere at Tribeca film festival

19 April,2023 07:39 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V responds to ‘karaoke with Jungkook' request during live

BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V responds to ‘karaoke with Jungkook' request during live

BTS member Kim Taehyung came live while he was stuck in traffic and interacted with fans, talking about J-hope's enlistment and meeting Jin.

19 April,2023 06:20 PM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
News
Apple CEO in Delhi on 2nd leg of India visit; tours crafts museum

Apple CEO in Delhi on 2nd leg of India visit; tours crafts museum

This is his first trip to India in seven years, the last being in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country

19 April,2023 06:59 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Mumbai
IMD heatwave alert: Dos and don’ts to battle heatwave in India

IMD heatwave alert: Dos and don’ts to battle heatwave in India

Amid the soaring temperatures across Indian cities, Mumbai-based experts suggest practical measures, dos, and don’ts to combat the raging heat

19 April,2023 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Delhi Capitals players' kits worth lakhs stolen in transit, probe underway

Delhi Capitals players' kits worth lakhs stolen in transit, probe underway

If losing all five matches of the season was not enough, Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 campaign went from bad to worse after cricketing equipment worth Rs. 16 lakh belonging to a few overseas players in the team were reportedly stolen in transit

19 April,2023 07:12 PM IST | Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

