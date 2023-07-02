Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
Mumbai rains: Moderate rain with possibility of heavy rainfall likely today

Mumbai weather update: Mumbai City received 23.26 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 24.57 mm and 26.51 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

Release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' postponed

02 July,2023 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
The Crew: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets a release date

The Crew: Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film with an all-female leading cast will be released next year

02 July,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Once Uniform Civil Code draft is submitted, we will comment, says Sanjay Raut

The Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting "views and ideas" from the public

02 July,2023 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Why self-medication of hormones is common among Indian trans people

A society that shuns hijras and is cautious of trans persons is pushing them to self inject hormones without prescriptions. Their desperation to transition quickly to their gender of choice with no access to cost-effective medical advice means their lives are at risk

02 July,2023 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Sports News
‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Coach Goran Ivanisevic compares Novak Djokovic to an ancient Japanese martial arts practitioner as Serb eyes eighth Wimbledon title which will be his 24th Slam crown

02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST | London | AFP

