Mumbai weather update: Mumbai City received 23.26 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 24.57 mm and 26.51 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours
The Crew: Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film with an all-female leading cast will be released next year02 July,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting "views and ideas" from the public02 July,2023 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A society that shuns hijras and is cautious of trans persons is pushing them to self inject hormones without prescriptions. Their desperation to transition quickly to their gender of choice with no access to cost-effective medical advice means their lives are at risk02 July,2023 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Coach Goran Ivanisevic compares Novak Djokovic to an ancient Japanese martial arts practitioner as Serb eyes eighth Wimbledon title which will be his 24th Slam crown02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST | London | AFP
