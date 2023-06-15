Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
Mumbai Police bans drones and other flying objects in city till July 16

The order issued by Mumbai Police said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed from 17/06/2023 to 16/07/2023

See Pic! Song Joong Ki announces the birth of his son with Katy Louise Saunders

15 June,2023 02:44 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'The Flash': A fan service that’s entertaining but not altogether satisfying

The repetitive narrative resets with time and parallel universes bring ‘the butterfly effect’ into focus and puts into question the very logic for Allen’s attempt

15 June,2023 02:21 PM IST | mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother

With this, the number people arrested in the case has risen to five

15 June,2023 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IN PHOTOS: Follow these trekking routes in the Western Ghats this monsoon

As the monsoon teases and threatens to arrive, three serious trekkers list their favourite routes to conquer peaks of the Sahyadris

15 June,2023 01:59 PM IST | Editor
Asia Cup 2023 dates & venues announced: Tournament to be held in hybrid model

The deadlock over its venue was broken last week when Jay Shah-led ACC accepted Pakistan Cricket Board's hybrid model of conducting four non-India games in Pakistan

15 June,2023 04:48 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

