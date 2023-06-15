- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
The order issued by Mumbai Police said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed from 17/06/2023 to 16/07/2023
The repetitive narrative resets with time and parallel universes bring ‘the butterfly effect’ into focus and puts into question the very logic for Allen’s attempt15 June,2023 02:21 PM IST | mumbai | Johnson Thomas
With this, the number people arrested in the case has risen to five15 June,2023 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As the monsoon teases and threatens to arrive, three serious trekkers list their favourite routes to conquer peaks of the Sahyadris15 June,2023 01:59 PM IST | Editor
The deadlock over its venue was broken last week when Jay Shah-led ACC accepted Pakistan Cricket Board's hybrid model of conducting four non-India games in Pakistan15 June,2023 04:48 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT