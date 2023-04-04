Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
Jaisinghani, daughter tried to bribe, extort money from Amruta Fadnavis: Court

Special Judge Deepak Almale, designated to hear anti-corruption cases, refused bail to Anil Jaisinghani on April 1

IN PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan and other star kids glam up for NMACC opening

04 April,2023 02:28 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Ram Charan makes special appearance in 'Yentamma' from Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

After a love ballad, Naiyo Lagda, and a Punjabi dance number Billi Billi, a slice of life song, Falling In Love, and a cultural number, Bathukamma, Now, it's time for Hindi-Telugu fusion, the song Yentamma, which is nothing less than a surprise package the audience is going to witness in this high octane energy song

04 April,2023 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra: Fire erupts on ST bus in Nagpur, passengers escape unhurt

The incident took place at Kondhali, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning hours when the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Amravati, an official said

04 April,2023 01:55 PM IST | Nagpur | PTI
Dealing with autism: Know more about the disorder and how you can help

Even as people celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, how many of us know what Autism is? Mid-day Online spoke to city experts to help people understand more about the developmental disorder. They not only share common misconceptions but also actionable solutions

04 April,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
I can't fill Bravo's shoes; just trying to pick his brains: Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Tushar Deshpande admitted that death bowling is not an easy skill but he is trying to learn the tricks of the trade from team's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo in the ongoing IPL 2023, adding that he can't fill the shoes of veteran West Indian all-rounder

04 April,2023 02:45 PM IST | Chennai | IANS

