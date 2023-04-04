- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Special Judge Deepak Almale, designated to hear anti-corruption cases, refused bail to Anil Jaisinghani on April 1
After a love ballad, Naiyo Lagda, and a Punjabi dance number Billi Billi, a slice of life song, Falling In Love, and a cultural number, Bathukamma, Now, it's time for Hindi-Telugu fusion, the song Yentamma, which is nothing less than a surprise package the audience is going to witness in this high octane energy song04 April,2023 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The incident took place at Kondhali, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning hours when the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Amravati, an official said04 April,2023 01:55 PM IST | Nagpur | PTI
Even as people celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, how many of us know what Autism is? Mid-day Online spoke to city experts to help people understand more about the developmental disorder. They not only share common misconceptions but also actionable solutions04 April,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Tushar Deshpande admitted that death bowling is not an easy skill but he is trying to learn the tricks of the trade from team's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo in the ongoing IPL 2023, adding that he can't fill the shoes of veteran West Indian all-rounder04 April,2023 02:45 PM IST | Chennai | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT