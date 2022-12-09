- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- FIFA
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day
CLICK HERE
A case has been registered against 60 candidates; inquiry also finds 21 candidates cheated during the recruitment tests conducted early this year
This lady is literally winning hearts with the show and also with the latest promo of ‘Moving In With Malaika’09 December,2022 08:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mild or medium rainfall is expected to hit Konkan, Marathwada and most districts of central Maharashtra after 48 hours, said Sushma Nair of IMD Mumbai09 December,2022 06:38 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. It is no doubt that the word has become very popular in the last few years to describe a behaviour that many of us have often experienced. Experts explain the word and share how people can recognise and deal with it09 December,2022 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The legendary PT Usha will be officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls on Saturday, ushering in a new era in country's sports administration09 December,2022 01:56 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI