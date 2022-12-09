Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Mumbai: 39 masked proxies sat for MHADA exam, says Police

A case has been registered against 60 candidates; inquiry also finds 21 candidates cheated during the recruitment tests conducted early this year

Entertainment News
This lady is literally winning hearts with the show and also with the latest promo of ‘Moving In With Malaika’

09 December,2022 08:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IMD forecasts unseasonal rains in parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hours
Mild or medium rainfall is expected to hit Konkan, Marathwada and most districts of central Maharashtra after 48 hours, said Sushma Nair of IMD Mumbai

09 December,2022 06:38 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. It is no doubt that the word has become very popular in the last few years to describe a behaviour that many of us have often experienced. Experts explain the word and share how people can recognise and deal with it

09 December,2022 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
The legendary PT Usha will be officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls on Saturday, ushering in a new era in country's sports administration

09 December,2022 01:56 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI



