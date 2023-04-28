Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Jiah Khan death case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted
Breaking

Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, here's what celebs wore for Filmfare 2023

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, here's what celebs wore for Filmfare 2023

28 April,2023 11:38 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
A stitch in time saves Janhvi from wardrobe malfunction at Filmfare red carpet

A stitch in time saves Janhvi from wardrobe malfunction at Filmfare red carpet

After sharing her mesmerising look for the Filmfare awards, Janhvi gave an insight to what happened minutes before her red carpet appearance and her stage performance

28 April,2023 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Apex court rejects plea for transfer of assets from Thackeray to Shinde faction

Apex court rejects plea for transfer of assets from Thackeray to Shinde faction

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea

28 April,2023 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Artist Srushti Rao's exhibition in Mumbai explores concepts of time and space

Mid-Day Premium Artist Srushti Rao's exhibition in Mumbai explores concepts of time and space

In a chat with Mid-day Online, the artist, who is also a management professional, delves into her latest exhibition, 'Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries', and why the concepts of time and space intrigue her, and how it finds a place in her art

28 April,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Fourth week of IPL: Great for Arshdeep, Rahane, not so good for KL, Arjun

Fourth week of IPL: Great for Arshdeep, Rahane, not so good for KL, Arjun

mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the fourth week of the cash-rich T20 league

28 April,2023 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK