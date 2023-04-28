- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.
After sharing her mesmerising look for the Filmfare awards, Janhvi gave an insight to what happened minutes before her red carpet appearance and her stage performance28 April,2023 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea28 April,2023 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
In a chat with Mid-day Online, the artist, who is also a management professional, delves into her latest exhibition, 'Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries', and why the concepts of time and space intrigue her, and how it finds a place in her art28 April,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the fourth week of the cash-rich T20 league28 April,2023 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT