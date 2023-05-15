Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

BREAKING: Fire breaks out after gas leakage in Mumbai's Khar, 6 hurt

According to the official, the incident was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) around 8.45 am

15 May,2023 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Entertainment News
The 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' team gets candid

15 May,2023 09:15 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
As night fell, the extent of the damage in Sittwe was not clear. Earlier in the day, high winds crumpled cell phone towers, cutting off communications in much of the area. In videos collected by local media before communications were cut off, deep water races through streets while wind lashes trees and pulls boards off roofs

15 May,2023 08:01 AM IST | Dhaka | PTI
Lifestyle News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about ‘deep depression’ due to a botched rhinoplasty. Experts reveal why more Gen Z and boomers want to change their look and share a rundown to approach plastic surgeries in an informed manner

15 May,2023 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
If not for skipper Hardik’s back issues and their last loss to MI, Gujarat would be favourites to conquer SRH today. The need to play true to potential is now

15 May,2023 08:53 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

