Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Thane: Retired prison staffer killed, body buried near dam; two held

Victim Ashok Mohite (63), went missing after he stepped out for a walk on the afternoon of April 12, Subash Burse, deputy commissioner of police - zone IV, Ulhasnagar, told reporters on Wednesday

IN PICS: Hrithik Roshan, SRK and others for last journey of Pamela Chopra

IN PICS: Hrithik Roshan, SRK and others for last journey of Pamela Chopra

20 April,2023 01:29 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
RIP Pamela Chopra: Celebrities offer condolence to Chopra family

RIP Pamela Chopra: Celebrities offer condolence to Chopra family

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia

20 April,2023 02:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Gautam Adani meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Gautam Adani meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective

20 April,2023 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Sheer Khurma to Biryani: Your guide to hosting the perfect brunch spread for Eid

Sheer Khurma to Biryani: Your guide to hosting the perfect brunch spread for Eid

As the holy month of Ramadan draws closer to its end, it’s time to wish Eid Mubarak to your folks. Celebrate Eid by hosting a brunch full of Mughlai delicacies along with classic appetizers and pudding

20 April,2023 12:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
RCB favourites as PBKS sweat over injured skipper Dhawan

RCB favourites as PBKS sweat over injured skipper Dhawan

But, RCB are a much bigger threat on paper than LSG, and Curran would know he too will need to come to the party with the bat if they are to defeat Faf du Plessis’ side and earn two points at home.

20 April,2023 07:57 AM IST | Mohali | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK