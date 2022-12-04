×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

In Focus

Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine

Delhi bans non-essential construction work as air quality deteriorates

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan, Rahul says learning immensely from march

Entertainment News
Here's a glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's white wedding

The couple ties the knot today

04 December,2022 05:40 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maha CM, Dy CM undertake inspection 'drive' of Samruddhi expressway

During their journey, Congress workers showed black flags to Shinde and Fadnavis at Jalna city to protest against various issues, including farmers facing snapping of their electricity connections due to pending bills and the recent statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

04 December,2022 07:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Green Mediterranean diet and how it compares to Atkins, vegan and keto diet

The so-called healthy diet allows for the consumption of nuts, olive oil, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and fish. It also permits the consumption of dark chocolate and red wine

04 December,2022 02:59 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia coach Graham Arnold doffs his hat to Lionel Messi
Mid-Day in Qatar

Messi’s 35th minute strike in his 1000th career game gave Argentina a 1-0 lead before Julia Alvarez doubled the lead in the 57th minute

04 December,2022 03:10 PM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



