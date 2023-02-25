- Mumbai
Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment
On Saturday, the team of 'RRR' bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The team won the Best Action Film, Best Stunt, Best Original Song, and Best International Film categories25 February,2023 10:23 AM IST | Los Angeles | mid-day online correspondent
PM Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome25 February,2023 01:50 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Started in 1973 by the Communist Party of India in the city, People’s Book House today boasts not only of political literature but also Marathi literature that includes books about Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj and the Dalit movement25 February,2023 12:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Virat Kohli has overcome that phase and last month scored his third hundred in four ODIs. The Indian superstar had ended a long wait for his first hundred in close to three years with a ton in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in September25 February,2023 12:16 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
