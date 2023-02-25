Breaking News
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses
Four out of 10 Mumbaikars are at high risk of heart diseases
Mumbai: Wedding season on, Kadak gang back on street
Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year
Mumbai: Cops hunt for man who wrecked grotto

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

'Looking forward to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 polls'

Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment

IN PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 16 contestants reunite to celebrate success of the season

IN PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 16 contestants reunite to celebrate success of the season

 25 February,2023 12:45 PM IST
Entertainment News
Rajamouli reveals actors did most stunt while receiving Best Stunt award at HCA

Rajamouli reveals actors did most stunt while receiving Best Stunt award at HCA

On Saturday, the team of 'RRR' bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The team won the Best Action Film, Best Stunt, Best Original Song, and Best International Film categories

25 February,2023 10:23 AM IST | Los Angeles | mid-day online correspondent
News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

PM Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome

25 February,2023 01:50 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
This Churchgate bookshop is a treasure trove for Marx, Shivaji and Ambedkar
Shelf Life with Mid-day

This Churchgate bookshop is a treasure trove for Marx, Shivaji and Ambedkar

Premium

Started in 1973 by the Communist Party of India in the city, People’s Book House today boasts not only of political literature but also Marathi literature that includes books about Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj and the Dalit movement

25 February,2023 12:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Virat Kohli recalls his lean patch, says Dhoni was the only one who reached out

Virat Kohli recalls his lean patch, says Dhoni was the only one who reached out

Virat Kohli has overcome that phase and last month scored his third hundred in four ODIs. The Indian superstar had ended a long wait for his first hundred in close to three years with a ton in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in September

25 February,2023 12:16 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK