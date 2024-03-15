Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Infra projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore under execution in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had said that infra projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore are currently under various stages of implementation in the state, the highest in any state

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan gets his guitar autographed by Ed Sheeran

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan gets his guitar autographed by Ed Sheeran

15 March,2024 05:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sara Ali Khan reveals she was 'irritated' by other girls copying her

Sara Ali Khan reveals she was 'irritated' by other girls copying her

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she was annoyed by other girls copying her namaste and style of wearing Indian outfits for her airport look

15 March,2024 05:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Samajwadi Party declares 6 candidates from UP, gives 1 seat Trinamool Congress
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Samajwadi Party declares 6 candidates from UP, gives 1 seat Trinamool Congress

Uttar Pradesh has highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies in India

15 March,2024 06:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ed Sheeran India Tour 2024: Top songs to listen to before you attend the concert

Ed Sheeran India Tour 2024: Top songs to listen to before you attend the concert

The popular English singer, known for his captivating vocals, will be performing in Mumbai this weekend to a packed arena of Mumbaikars and Indians travelling from all over. As you get ready to attend the concert, here are some songs you should definitely listen to to get ready for the party

15 March,2024 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
MI vs RCB live updates: Bangalore in troubled waters, Perry-Molineux in middle

MI vs RCB live updates: Bangalore in troubled waters, Perry-Molineux in middle

Recapping the previous RCB vs MI match, Ellyse Perry's historic first-ever six-wicket haul in the WPL helped RCB qualify for playoffs

15 March,2024 08:49 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK