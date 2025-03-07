Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Womens Day

In Focus

MHADA invites bids for school and hospital plots in Shirdhon, Khoni

The MHADA Konkan Board has initiated the tender process for plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni, Kalyan Taluka, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Watch! Shawn Mendes goes street shopping in Mumbai ahead of Lollapalooza 2025

Watch! Shawn Mendes goes street shopping in Mumbai ahead of Lollapalooza 2025

06 March,2025 10:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted: Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, & others

Spotted: Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, & others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

06 March,2025 08:42 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Maharashtra: State to fast-track redevelopment of dilapidated buildings

Maharashtra: State to fast-track redevelopment of dilapidated buildings

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says government committed to expediting redevelopment of old, dilapidated and cessed buildings. The state government has authorised MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to undertake redevelopment, in cases where the society or owner fails to appoint a developer within six months of the premises

07 March,2025 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Mumbai Guide News
Immerse in MF Husain's artworks at this unique exhibition in Mumbai

Immerse in MF Husain's artworks at this unique exhibition in Mumbai

With a stunning, expansive retrospective spanning over 100 works, Mumbai plays host to a familiar city icon whose canvases and shadow looms large over India’s modernist aesthetic and sensibilities

07 March,2025 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
Green pastures but uncertain roads for South African cricket

Green pastures but uncertain roads for South African cricket

Despite top consistency in last 16 months — making the 50-over World Cup semis and finals at T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy — Proteas don’t have any silverware; they can now rectify this anomaly at WTC final in June

07 March,2025 06:44 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK