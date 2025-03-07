-
The MHADA Konkan Board has initiated the tender process for plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni, Kalyan Taluka, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day06 March,2025 08:42 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says government committed to expediting redevelopment of old, dilapidated and cessed buildings. The state government has authorised MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to undertake redevelopment, in cases where the society or owner fails to appoint a developer within six months of the premises07 March,2025 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
With a stunning, expansive retrospective spanning over 100 works, Mumbai plays host to a familiar city icon whose canvases and shadow looms large over India’s modernist aesthetic and sensibilities07 March,2025 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Despite top consistency in last 16 months — making the 50-over World Cup semis and finals at T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy — Proteas don’t have any silverware; they can now rectify this anomaly at WTC final in June07 March,2025 06:44 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik
