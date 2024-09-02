-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Heavy rains pounded the Marathwada region of Maharashtra over the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday, with Pathri village in Parbhani district recording the highest rainfall of 314 mm, leaving four people dead and affecting normal life in rural areas, officials said. The wet spells affected people in at least 63 villages
The pictures featured Priyanka Chopra in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma, which included a plunging neckline and pink floral bits at the bottom02 September,2024 03:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
However, under the law, the police should have taken cognizance of the matter, especially given that a senior citizen arrived with torn clothes02 September,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
If you are planning on fasting during the festive season, then Mumbai dieticians say fasting can be quite challenging and that is why it is important to make sure that you not only eat nutritious food but also hydrate yourself to get through the day02 September,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The 27-year-old Yogesh made a solid effort to add another medal to India's tally at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Apart from two Paralympic silver medals, the athlete also has three world championship medals to his name. India's medal tally at Paris Paralympics 2024 has increased to eight which includes one gold, three silver and four bronze medals02 September,2024 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT