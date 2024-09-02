Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
Maharashtra: Four dead as heavy rains lash Marathwada region

Heavy rains pounded the Marathwada region of Maharashtra over the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday, with Pathri village in Parbhani district recording the highest rainfall of 314 mm, leaving four people dead and affecting normal life in rural areas, officials said. The wet spells affected people in at least 63 villages

Sameera Reddy once spent Rs 23 lakhs in a day shopping in Dubai!

02 September,2024 03:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Priyanka Chopra wears a Rs 5.3 lakh dress in romantic photos with Nick Jonas

The pictures featured Priyanka Chopra in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma, which included a plunging neckline and pink floral bits at the bottom

02 September,2024 03:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
72-year-old thrashed inside train: Thane GRP arrests three in case

However, under the law, the police should have taken cognizance of the matter, especially given that a senior citizen arrived with torn clothes

02 September,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Fasting during the festive season? Mumbai dieticians share all you need to know

Mid-Day Premium Fasting during the festive season? Mumbai dieticians share all you need to know

If you are planning on fasting during the festive season, then Mumbai dieticians say fasting can be quite challenging and that is why it is important to make sure that you not only eat nutritious food but also hydrate yourself to get through the day

02 September,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Yogesh Kathuniya bags silver medal in men's discus throw F-56 event

The 27-year-old Yogesh made a solid effort to add another medal to India's tally at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Apart from two Paralympic silver medals, the athlete also has three world championship medals to his name. India's medal tally at Paris Paralympics 2024 has increased to eight which includes one gold, three silver and four bronze medals

02 September,2024 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

