| Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent 02 September,2024 02:28 PM IST

Heavy rains pounded the Marathwada region of Maharashtra over the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday, with Pathri village in Parbhani district recording the highest rainfall of 314 mm, leaving four people dead and affecting normal life in rural areas, officials said. The wet spells affected people in at least 63 villages