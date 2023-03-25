Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
NCP students’ wing threatens agitation if water connection not given within 24 hrs

Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'so ready' as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'

25 March,2023 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, urges people to wear masks

Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared the news and wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."

25 March,2023 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Gang posing as Narcotics Control Bureau officers busted in Akola, 4 held

According to the Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB, The Dahihanda Police Station in Akola, Maharashtra had received information that four persons were allegedly posing as officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau Department at Chohotta Bazar in Akot taluka, Akola on Thursday.  A police team went to Chohotta Bazar and detained them

25 March,2023 01:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
How is your gut health linked to hormonal imbalances

Nutrition expert outlines the impact of gut health and hormonal imbalances, and lists five everyday practices that can deteriorate your gut health

25 March,2023 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
My left leg has healed but will take number of months to be fully fit

Ace Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it'll take a "number of months" before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the IPL

25 March,2023 01:20 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI

