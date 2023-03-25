- Latest News
NCP students’ wing threatens agitation if water connection not given within 24 hrs
Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared the news and wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."25 March,2023 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
According to the Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB, The Dahihanda Police Station in Akola, Maharashtra had received information that four persons were allegedly posing as officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau Department at Chohotta Bazar in Akot taluka, Akola on Thursday. A police team went to Chohotta Bazar and detained them25 March,2023 01:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Nutrition expert outlines the impact of gut health and hormonal imbalances, and lists five everyday practices that can deteriorate your gut health25 March,2023 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Ace Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it'll take a "number of months" before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the IPL25 March,2023 01:20 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI
