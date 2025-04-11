Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
City to get ‘Mumbai One’ smart transport card: CM Fadnavis
Commuters will be able to use the single card for suburban railway, Metro, Monorail, buses, and even other modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CM Fadnavis said

Akshay Kumar on Jaya Bachchan calling Toilet flop: 'Maine koi galat kaam...'

11 April,2025 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS ARMY concerned for RM's ‘harshest’ living conditions at military base

BTS RM is currently stationed in Hwacheon, which is located near the North Korean border, and unlike other military bases, this one lacks an upgrade in terms of facilities

11 April,2025 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Over 60 rescued from Myanmar after Maharashtra Cyber busts 'Slavery Racket'

The victims were coerced into taking part in large-scale cyber fraud operations run by international criminal networks, the officials said

11 April,2025 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Gorilla lady Fatou, who is known to be the world's oldest living female gorilla, is celebrating her 68th birthday this weekend at the Berlin Zoo. Here are some glimpses from the start of her celebrations, and interesting facts about her life

11 April,2025 03:08 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2025: KL Rahul enters top 10 IPL run-getters list

In the IPL 2025, after concluding with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match, Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul entered the top 1- run-getters in the league's history. Here is all you need to know (Pics: File Pic)

11 April,2025 02:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

