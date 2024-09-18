Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised

Sameer Khan was critically injured when his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla last evening.

Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein to star in rom-com 'Office Romance'?

Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein to star in rom-com 'Office Romance'?

18 September,2024 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ananya Panday reveals if actors get paid to attend Anant & Radhika's wedding

Ananya Panday reveals if actors get paid to attend Anant & Radhika's wedding

Whether it was dancing in the baraat or wearing coordinated outfits, Ananya Panday made sure to make the bride and groom, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant feel special

18 September,2024 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: BMC conducts beach clean-up after Anant Chaturthi celebrations

IN PHOTOS: BMC conducts beach clean-up after Anant Chaturthi celebrations

After Anant Chaturthi celebrations, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took swift action to clean up several beaches across the city including Juhu Beach. Pics/ Anurag Ahire

18 September,2024 10:31 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Emotional hangover: What is this new mental health buzzword?

Mid-Day Premium Emotional hangover: What is this new mental health buzzword?

With each passing year, the focus on mental health apart from physical health is growing not only among family and peers but social media too. With ‘emotional hangover’ being one of the recent buzzwords, mid-day.com speaks to mental health experts to dissect the term and even help people to recognise the causes and signs while also sharing tips

18 September,2024 12:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Why Centre is allowing Bangladesh cricket team's India tour, asks Aaditya Thackeray

Why Centre is allowing Bangladesh cricket team's India tour, asks Aaditya Thackeray

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team

18 September,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK