Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
Crowds get thinner after double-discharge facility introduced at Dadar station
Commuters heave sigh of relief, thank officials for getting rid of stalls that were creating hindrance at platform 10/11

17 July,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai
Netizens are unhappy with Daemon Targaryen's character arc and want to see him back in action, just as in season one.

17 July,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai
Stay informed with the latest developments in nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

17 July,2024 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As AI takes over the realm of art and creativity, it’s important to explore avenues, ethical dilemmas and legal implications surrounding its use. Artists, creative professionals and lawyers share their experiences and insights with us

17 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
The election for MCA’s president post is scheduled to be held on July 23 following the untimely demise of Amol Kale on June 10 in USA

17 July,2024 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

