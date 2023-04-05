Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button
IPL-News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Woman who consumed poison outside secretariat dies

The deceased, identified as Sangeeta Dhaware (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, had on March 27 consumed poison outside the secretariat in connection with her demand for action against a doctor after her husband, a police constable, lost his leg during a surgery, an official earlier said

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer 'You Did Good' to release on Netflix

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer 'You Did Good' to release on Netflix

05 April,2023 10:41 AM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan set to battle it out in 'War 2'

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan set to battle it out in 'War 2'

Jr. NTR, the immensely talented actor, has landed a lead role in the upcoming spy action thriller 'War 2'. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, this latest project promises to be exciting for everyone

05 April,2023 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Maharashtra ATS detains one person in connection with Kerala train arson case

Maharashtra ATS detains one person in connection with Kerala train arson case

The person was detained at Ratnagiri railway station

05 April,2023 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
5 reasons to add peptides to your skincare

5 reasons to add peptides to your skincare

Peptides are amino acids that can pass through the skin's protective layer and assist your body in producing collagen on its own, internally. Malini Adapureddy lists five ways that peptides can improve your complexion in order to help you learn more about this miraculous ingredient

05 April,2023 11:24 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Depleted KKR seek home comfort against star-studded RCB

Depleted KKR seek home comfort against star-studded RCB

Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Thursday

05 April,2023 01:45 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK