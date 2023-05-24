Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
Maharashtra: Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut on May 26

The affected areas include Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Jail premises, Gandhi Nagar, Rustamji, Indira Nagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and Kalwa

Rupali Ganguly on Nitesh Pandey: Can't believe I'll never meet him again!

24 May,2023 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Bloody Daddy' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows who's the real boss

On Wednesday the makers and the lead actor of 'Bloody Daddy', Shahid Kapoor, shared the power-packed and exhilarating trailer video featuring Shahid, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal

24 May,2023 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Centre should be called 'opposition', not us: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP

Addressing a joint press conference with Delhi CM Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray said, 'we all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against democracy and Constitution'

24 May,2023 03:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Looking at pictures of food repeatedly may help curb overeating

Researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark carried out a number of experiments which revealed that we can get a sense of satiety if we see the same image more than 30 times, which may help us curb overeating

24 May,2023 03:36 PM IST | London | IANS
Sports News
Why have tree symbols taken over dot balls on IPL 2023 scorecards in GT vs CSK?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament

24 May,2023 03:37 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

