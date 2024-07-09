Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
Maharashtra council passes resolution to rename seven Mumbai local train station

The resolution, moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, was adopted unanimously

Sonakshi reveals SRK sent voice message congratulating on wedding day

09 July,2024 09:30 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Ent Top Stories: 'Bad Newz' song 'Jaanam' out, Usha Uthup's husband dies

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

09 July,2024 08:10 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Worli hit and run case: Bar where Mihir Shah visited sealed by excise department

The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, an official said

09 July,2024 06:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Monsoon delights: Cake recipes to enjoy with a steaming cup of tea

Make your monsoon tea time special with scrumptious cake recipes. Chefs and bakers share with us unique recipes for Goan bebinca, chocolate and orange almond cake, coffee cream tart and more

09 July,2024 02:43 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
"It will be tough to fill Kohli's shoes": Ruturaj Gaikwad

The retirement of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is has certainly opened the doors for new talents and Ruturaj Gaikwad is one among those to seal the number three spot. The centurion Abhishek Sharma spoke about how Ruturaj Gaikwad helped him keep perspective as he went hammer and tongs in the second T20I against Zimbabwe

09 July,2024 10:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

