Thackeray said he no longer had trust in the apex poll body, adding it should be called "Election Chuna Lagao Aayog". "Chuna lagana" is street lingo for defrauding somebody
National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Aligarh', 'The Family Man', has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's dance. Exclusive video! This is why Prajakta Koli called herself 'panauti.' Watch: Salman Khan's unique way to announce 'Billi Billi' song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Asim Riaz slams 'Bigg Boss 13' makers for not letting him win, fans react. Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for wife Alia Bhatt at 2 am.27 February,2023 07:58 PM IST
The BMC said that due to repair works related to water supply in some localities of S and N Wards, on March 2, 2023 from midnight to 12 pm, the water supply would be affected27 February,2023 07:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sushant Divgikar, popular for his drag avatar Rani Ko-He-Nur, talks about drag becoming mainstream, representing India globally, and inclusivity in media today27 February,2023 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai
A two-week-long battlefield involving world’s best teams concluded on Sunday, with six-time champions Australia crushing a resilient South African side by 19 runs at Newlands Cricket Ground. Be it scintillating maximums, unrivalled bowling depth, or effortless fielding, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was definitely one to savour. As India gears up to witness the high-octane action and a series of nerve-wracking encounters at the Women’s Premier League 2023 starting Saturday, the T20 cricket enigma has seemed to only get the better of us. As things stood out at the recently-held auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) broke the bank for India vice-captain and batting mainstay Smriti Mandhana, who became the most expensive player in the history of WPL. The franchise shelled out a mammoth INR 3.4 crore for Mandhana, who had a base reserve price of INR 50 lakh. (Pic Courtesy: AP/Getty/AFP)27 February,2023 08:13 PM IST
