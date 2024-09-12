Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
Mumbai: Portion of road, outside Siddhivinayak Temple, caves in; traffic hit

he traffic police, BMC, and Dadar police rushed to the spot to probe the incident and ensure smooth traffic flow. 

BTS: On his birthday, RM donates 100 million won to the Veterans’ Fund

12 September,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and others at Malaika's father's last rites

Malaika and Amrita Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta died after he fell from the terrace of his building on Wednesday, September 11. On Friday morning, the actress along with her mother Joycee and son Arhaan was seen heading for the final rites at Santacruz crematorium (All Pics/Anurag Ahire and Yogen Shah)

12 September,2024 11:40 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Air passenger complaints surge in July

Industry experts say the quality of air travel may not be meeting flyer expectations

12 September,2024 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Onam 2024: Why the Onam Sadhya is more than a meal for these Mumbaikars

Onam will be celebrated on September 15 this year. For Mumbai's Malayalis, the festival is all about culture and tradition but they also talk about how the Onasadhya brings people together in different ways. They also tell you the best way to eat it without being intimidated

12 September,2024 09:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Substitute Kian strikes to help St Stanislaus win

Ayaan’s teammates Martin Quer, Arhaan Fernandes and Agastya Nair contributed with a goal each to complete the victory

12 September,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

