Breaking News
Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar
Mumbai Crime: The scamsters who targetted rich held
Mumbai: Juhu residents take the fight online, give alternatives
Mumbai Crime: Promised a job, woman sold for marriage at Rs 2L by insta friend
HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

In Focus

Western Railway to operate 'special trains' on Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar route

In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that a super-fast special train (09201/09202), will operate twice from Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar

IN PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar beats Guinness World Record one selfie at a time

 22 February,2023 05:49 PM IST
Entertainment News
Whacky Wednesday: Suniel makes the Great Khali say his dialogue from 'Dhadkan'

The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, Ritu Phogat along with Suniel Shetty came on Kapil Sharma-hosted show to promote their upcoming MMA reality series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

22 February,2023 06:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai trio travel to Turkiye to offer assistance in earthquake-hit cities
Turkey earthquake

Although the emergency phase in Turkiye is over, the trio said, the country is dealing with more critical challenge of rehabilitating its people

22 February,2023 10:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Layoffs: Follow these 6 tips to prepare yourself for job loss

Dealing with layoffs is always a challenge and very often because it comes suddenly, people are left helpless. While it is a difficult period, it is important that people stay positive and work on their skills than give up. Experts believe people can be prepared in many ways for job loss and suggest the following tips to start with

20 February,2023 03:41 PM IST
Sports News
IPL 2023: Full match schedule, venue, time, date

The forthcoming season of the tournament will begin on March 31. IPL 2023 will start with a super clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium

22 February,2023 05:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

