Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Request for water, food led to accused's arrest from paddy field in Shirur
Pune rape case

The police used drones and sniffer dogs to track down the accused, Dattaray Ramdas Gade, who was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil and apprehended him around midnight

Japanese woman under investigation for kissing BTS member Jin

Japanese woman under investigation for kissing BTS member Jin

28 February,2025 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Tanmay Bhat says Ranveer Allahbadia is not responding to him amid IGL row

Tanmay Bhat says Ranveer Allahbadia is not responding to him amid IGL row

In his weekly meme reaction videos, Tanmay Bhat took a jibe at the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. Calling himself comedy's patient zero, he also roasted Ranveer Allahbadia

28 February,2025 01:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maha govt to expand 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras' under Centre's CSC initiative

Maha govt to expand 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras' under Centre's CSC initiative

An order issued by the state Information and Technology department said Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras will now be established in every gram panchayat, while villages with a population exceeding 5,000 will have at least two such centres

28 February,2025 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Say goodbye to sun damage: 4 dermatologist-approved skin hacks!

Say goodbye to sun damage: 4 dermatologist-approved skin hacks!

Fluctuations in temperature, humidity and environmental factors can stress your skin, leading to dryness, irritation and even breakouts

28 February,2025 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Shashank Singh credits PBKS for his spot among Google’s most searched athlete

Shashank Singh credits PBKS for his spot among Google’s most searched athlete

Shashank grabbed eyeballs when he scored 61* in just 29 balls against Gujarat Titans and helped the team end up on the winning side

28 February,2025 01:33 PM IST | Chandigarh | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK